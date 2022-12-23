Tanzania: Confiscate Herds Invading Forest Reserve - Regional Administrative Secretary

Bukoba — The Kagera Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Mr Toba Nguvila, has directed the Tanzania Forest Services (TFS) to confiscate a total of 309 herds of cattle for invading the Luiga Forest Reserve in Muleba district.

He issued the directive on Wednesday during his impromptu visit in Muleba district, where he was informed that the some 309 herds of cattle were being temporarily held at Kasindaga Police Post.

"The Environmental Management ACT is quite clear. It is strictly forbidden to allow animals to invade Forest Reserves. I, hereby direct TFS officials and other law organs to take punitive measures against the culprits including confiscating the 309 herds of cattle and nationalizing them to the government," he said.

A Senior TFS official, Mr Mashaka Mrisho, informed him that the 309 herds of cattle were rounded up at around 3.00 a.m. on Tuesday night inside the Luiga Forest Reserve and the suspects managed to escape.