Uganda: Dr.Oledo is Not Yet Allowed Back to Office - He Misinterpreted Court Ruling, Says Medical Association

The Uganda Medical Association (UMA) has said there was a wrong interpretation of the High Court ruling by Dr. Samuel Oledo's team and noted that he is not yet allowed back into office.

The Uganda Medical Association (UMA) has said there was a wrong interpretation of the High Court ruling by Dr. Samuel Oledo's team and noted that he is not yet allowed back into office.

The Civil Division of the High Court in Kampala on Thursday morning ruled that the status quo at the time Dr. Oledo's application to court should be preserved by UMA.

"The status quo prior or as at the time the application was filed in this court on December, 9, 2022, ought to be preserved to avoid prejudice of rights of the applicant pending the determination of the main cause," Justice Musa Ssekaana said on Thursday.

The judge also issued a temporary injunction restraining the medical association, its agents or employees and any other persons claiming under it from implementing the resolutions by UMA on December, 6 and subsequently December 18.

However, addressing journalists on Thursday afternoon, UMA lawyer, Stanley Okecho from GEM advocates said there was a wrong interpretation of the court's ruling by Dr. Oledo and his team.

"This is a temporary injunction and it is like a lockdown. If there is a lockdown for Ebola in Mubende, whoever is in Kampala can't cross. The most important thing is the status quo. You can't look at events on December 6 in isolation of December 18. It is important to know that the extraordinary general assembly sat and decided Dr. Oledo cannot be one of their own. We don't see Dr. Oledo coming to office because there is no court order reinstating him," Okecho said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Court has simply stayed what was done on December, 18 and Dr. Nakku remains president for Uganda Medical Association. The temporary injunction order by Justice Musa Ssekaana simply locks out everyone at the stage they were."

The medical association lawyer explained that the court ruling simply maintained Dr. Edith Nakku-Jolobo as their president.

"You can flip the ruling as many times as you wish but there is no order reinstating him(Dr.Oledo) as president for Uganda Medical Association."

The lawyer added that since the implementation of the resolutions of December, 6 is halted what will come in the main case is the process leading to passing of the resolutions.

"If he comes to office we will have no option but file to court for contempt .I doesn't see anywhere that Dr. Oledo should return to office as president. It only states what transpired on December. He will face contempt proceedings."

Earlier on Thursday, Dr.Oledo said the opposition was using some medical association members to fight him and President Museveni.

"I sound a warning that whoever in opposition wants to fight me and President Museveni using UMA that you won't succeed. I will fight you tooth and nail. All doctors will fight you tooth and nail. We are ready to work with President Museveni because he is the sitting president and government to improve the health sector. Whether you want to cry, we are to do it," Dr. Oledo told journalists on Thursday afternoon.

"I sound a warning to those intending to use opposition to come to UMA and fight it because the president is determined to work with us to improve the health sector that we shall fight you."