Africa: Watch Live - Afcon U20 Draw Here

23 December 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

You can follow live the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations U20 Egypt 2023 draw on Friday, 23 December 2022.

The draw will be conducted in Cairo, Egypt at the headquarters of the Egyptian football Association (EFA) from 17h00.

The tournament will be played from 19 February to 11 March 2023 in Egypt: Cairo, Ismailia, and Alexandria.

Twelve (12) teams are qualified to the finals after the conclusion of the zonal qualifiers last week:

WAFU B: Benin, Nigeria

COSAFA: Mozambique, Zambia

UNAF: Egypt (the host), Tunisia

CECAFA: South Sudan, Uganda

WAFU A: Gambia, Senegal

UNIFFAC: Congo & Central Africa

Below the procedures of the draw:

SEEDING:

➢ Egypt, the host will be in position A1.

➢ Uganda the runner up of the last edition, Gambia, the winner of the 3rd place match of the last edition U20 AFCON Mauritania 2021 will be in the positions B1 & C1.

➢ The 3 following ranked teams of the last edition: Tunisia (4th position), Central Africa (eliminated from quarter final), Mozambique (eliminated from group stage) will be in level 2.

➢ The 6 remaining teams who did not qualify to the last edition will be in Level 3.

PROCEDURES:

Pot 1 will have the teams of Uganda and Gambia;

The 1st team drawn will go to position B1

The 2nd team drawn will go to position C1.

Pot 2 will have the teams of level 2: Tunisia, Central Africa & Mozambique.

The 1st team drawn will go to the position A2.

The 2nd team drawn will go to the position B2.

The 3rd team drawn will go to the position C2.

Pot 3 will have the teams of Benin, Nigeria, Zambia, South Sudan, Senegal & Congo

The 1st team drawn will go to the position A3.

The 2nd team drawn will go to the position B3.

The 3rd team drawn will go to the position C3.

The 4th team drawn will go to the position A4.

The 5th team drawn will go to the position B4.

The 6th team drawn will go to the position C4.

