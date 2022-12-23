Uganda: Archbishop Ssemogerere, Smack, Education Ministry, Clash Over Newly Appointed Headteacher

It is understood that Aganyira had on Tuesday, organised a handover ceremony for his successor, only for Ssemogerere to storm the school and block the occasion.

The Archbishop of Kampala, Paul Ssemogerere has asked the administration of St Mary's College Kisubi (SMACK) to reverse its decision of appointing Bro. Augustine Mugabo as new school headteacher.

Mugabo, who has been the headteacher at St Henry's College Kitovu was recently appointed by SMACK board and approved by the Ministry of Education to replace Bro. Deodati Aganyira at SMACK.

It is understood that Aganyira had on Tuesday, organised a handover ceremony for his successor, only for Ssemogerere to storm the school and block the occasion.

Now, according to a letter dated December 19, Ssemogerere has written to the Minister for Education, Janet Kataaha Museveni notifying her that the Catholic church is opposed to Mugabo's appointment as new headteacher of SMACK.

In the letter, Ssemogerere says the appointment was made without notifying him and not following the due process which has been going on for months since March this year.

"To our dismay, this communication ignored the entire process of searching for a headteacher and the proposed candidates in the letter dated March 22, 2022 from the Archdiocese of Kampala's education office (Ref.No. EA./08/2022)," Ssemogerere said in the letter.

Furthermore, the archbishop says that, Mugabo currently being the headteacher of St Henry's Kitovu, there is need to stay his leadership at the school especially at this time that it begins a new century of providing secondary school education.

Ssemogerere, thus recommended that SMACK administration elevates the current deputy headteacher to headteacher of the school.

"We therefore highly recommend that Bro. Simon Mpanga who is the substancial deputy head teacher and has served at SMACK in that position for six years be appointed as new head teacher of St Mary's College Kisubi," Ssemogerere stated.