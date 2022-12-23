Uganda: President Museveni Was There for Me - Senior Superintendent of Police Agasiirwe

Kampala — Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nickson Agasiirwe, who is currently in the General Court Martial battling cases of kidnapping Rwanda elements and arming Kitata of Boda Boda 2010, has thanked President Yoweri Museveni for standing with him at the time he needed him most.

"In a special way, I would like to appreciate the efforts by the President to prove the fact that the allegations which were levied against me were not only false but also that my suffering in prison ended. What is here today is a testimony that we have a President who does not sleep when an allegation is levied on to an innocent cadre," Agasiirwe said at his wedding ceremony at the weekend.

SSP Agasiirwe added that, " President Museveni loves and treasures his cadres to the extent that he values good and positive elements in a cadre against some few unavoidable mistakes. He will always apply his his long arm of natural justice and trust me that even after years of suffering, he will always discover the truth and accords justice to victims of intrigue. Muzee, tunakushukuru sana sana sana. Even when some of us never expected to live again, we are here giving testimony that in in fact, you are a God sent."

He also praised Gen Kale Kayihura whom he described as a special General Officer who inspired him not only to to join forces but also to be ready to always sacrifice for this country.

"Way back in 2003, while I was undergoing Advanced Ideological and Leadership Course at the National Leadership Institute- Kyankwanzi, I met two smart, brainy and intellectual Brigadier Generals; Kale Kayihura and late Noble Mayombo," SSP Agasiirwe narrated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said Mayombo had come to their Pass-out to give them a lecture while Kayihura who was by then UPDF's Chief Political Commissar (CPC) and Head Special Revenue Protection Service (SRPS), had come to represent the President who was abroad.

"I briefly joined SRPS and later Wembley Operation under Maj General Kayanja deputized by SCP (Rtd) DAVID MAGARA. Afande Kale later found me in the Police as an operative of Violent Crime Crack Unit (VCCU) now under afande MAGARA and later Rapid Response Unit (RRU) and personally taught me three things; to love and trust the President, to be workaholic, to always do the right thing despite stepping on toes of others provided it's in the interest of the state and thirdly, to always acquire necessary knowledge," he said.

He revealed that Kayihura paid for his Bachelors of Laws for four years. " Afande Kale, no matter what, I don't only love you but I respect you." Kayihura was not at the function.

Agasiirwe further praised the First Son Gen Muhoozi Keinerugaba whom he described as their Generation Leader. He asked asked his fellow Bushenyians led by his uncle Joram Tibasiimwa the MP for Elderly - Western Uganda to embrace Gen MK project in case NRM fronts him in future.

"Afande MK, be sure that for those who know you will always be with you. We are proud to have in our generation such a humane General. Aluta Continua."

Others who spoke at the function were Joram Tibasiimwa who represented the Groom's family and Mr. Karasira from Kigali Rwanda who represented Col Dodo Twahirwa head of Bride's family. Others were SCP (Rtd) David Magara who spoke as his mentor and SCP (Rtd) Laban Muhabwe his best man.