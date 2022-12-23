Uganda: Police Warns Musicians Against Being Booked for More Shows Than They Can Perform At

Police have advised managers and music artists not to book multiple shows they can not honour during the festive season saying that it poses a security threat to revellers.

This latest security guideline was issued by Claire Nabbaka, the deputy police spokesperson and it comes just days to Christmas day.

Police said it had issued the guideline as a measure to ensure public safety at major music events and venues.

"These guidelines should thus be followed to the dot," she said.

"To the musicians, you are warned against booking multiple shows you cannot honour. Sometimes you may not turn up or have under par results. This causes rowdiness among the revelers," she added.

First of all before staging music concerts, promoters have been directed to inform the office of the Inspector General of Police for proper planning of events and only those events that will be cleared by the office of Director Operations will be allowed to take place.

The police spox further urged events managers to hire, if possible stewards to help them in the management of revelers at the events and were also asked to liaise with the area police for contacts, risk and threat assessments.