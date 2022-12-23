South Africa: Police Recovers Military Explosive Devices and Equipment in Benoni

22 December 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Military explosive devices and equipment recovered in Benoni, Gauteng

The South African Police Service' (SAPS) Head Office Organised Crime Investigations Unit have recovered military explosive devices and equipment in Benoni, Gauteng.

The member's were following up on information that the explosive's were allegedly going to be delivered to illegal miners on Snake road in Benoni.

The team immediately operationalised the information and descended on the scene, where they found a box with seven hand grenades, one CS smoke generator, a military shot exploder, a military tester and eighteen military switches.

Member's of the Germiston Bomb Disposal Unit were deployed to the scene to recover the explosive devices. To ensure the safety and security of the surrounding communities, one of the hand grenades which was found to be unstable was destroyed on the spot (IN SITO)to prevent any injuries and damage to property.

A multidisciplinary team has been dispatched to monitor the area to effect possible arrests.

An enquiry has also been registered to determine the origin of the explosive devices and equipment.

Anyone with information on this matter is encouraged to call the crime stop hotline number on 0860010111. Callers are reminded that all information will be treated with confidentiality.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.