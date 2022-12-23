Tanzania: Govt Sees End to Power Woes

MINISTER for Energy, Mr January Makamba has said that the sixth phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan is undertaking various projects aimed at providing lasting solution to power woes in the country.

According to the minister, the sixth phase government will write history for ending electricity challenges in the country because the projects currently in progress will boost power production to meet the country's needs.

"We want the coming generation in the next 50 years to have a record that your administration succeeded to end power woes in the country," Makamba said yesterday as President Samia graced the opening of the diversion channel to direct water into the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) dam.

He said that the Ministry of Energy andTanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) have set up various plans which aim at addressing power challenges in the country.

"As I speak, there are other hydroelectric power projects at Kakono in Kagera River , Malagarasi, Ruhudji and Rumakali whose implementation is expected to start soon when the contractual procedures are completed" Mr Makamba said.

He commended the board and management of Tanesco for using project management science to make major changes in the operation and monitoring of the project.

"Every Tuesday there is a meeting for all those involved in the project operations to discuss challenges and address them, so I congratulate the board, management, employees of Tanesco and all other employees who work in this project" he added.

Moreover, Mr Makamba said the project management decided to set up a 24-hour work schedule that runs even on holidays and weekends so as to speed up the project execution.

"The project pace has improved since the inception of the 24-hour work schedule even during weekends and holidays," he said.

Mr Makamba commended Egyptian Minister for Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Assem El-Gazzar, who is responsible for managing the JNHPP project, for his cooperation in the execution of the project.

On the other hand, Mr Makamba assured President Samia that the Energy Ministry and Tanesco leadership are capable of managing the project and the entire energy sector, adding that they have plans and strategies to raise funds to support the energy sector in the country.

Explaining how power generated from JNHPP will be distributed, Mr Makamba said that they currently constructing power transmission line from the site to Chalinze and from Chalinze to Dar es Salaam - Segera, Tanga and Arusha, and from Chalinze to Morogoro and Dodoma.

He noted that another power station for receiving electricity will be constructed in Kibiti, which will distribute electricity to Dar es Salaam, Lindi and Mtwara.

For her part, Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Tulia Ackson applauded President Dr Samia for walking the talk in implementing various strategic development projects, including JNHPP, adding that her slogan "KAZI IENDELEE" it is reflecting what is going on in mega projects.

"I remember when you took over the office you came up with a greeting which slogan Jamhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania, then we respond "KAZI IENDELEE" the ongoing flagship projects reflect the value of this slogan," Dr Tulia said.

Similarly, she further added that the JNHPP investment will not only solve the challenge of electricity in the country but also help the availability of reliable water in Dar es Salaam, Coast and Morogoro regions upon completion of the project.