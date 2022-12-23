Namibia: Good Holiday Reads 2022

THE holidays are here. The rains have come early, and like the famous note "the person who deserves the most pity is a lonesome one on a rainy day who doesn't know how to read".

In that spirit, here are some good holiday reads from some of Namibia's brightest minds.

1. Jesaya Hano-Oshike: vice-chairperson of Economic Association of Namibia

- 'Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap...and Others Don't' by Jim Collins - 'Business Incubation: Building Companies, Jobs, and Wealth' by Ellen Gerl and Jennifer Agoston

2. Lisa Matomola, Managing Consultant Hito HR

- 'No Rules Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention' by Erin Meyer and Reed Hastings - 'Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance' by Angela Duckworth

3. Stacey Pinto, chief executive officer: Namibia Trade Forum

- 'The Psychology of Money: Timeless Lessons on Wealth, Greed, and Happiness' by Morgan Housel

4. Purvance Heuer, managing director: Arysteq Asset Management (Pty) Ltd

- 'Do Nothing: How to Break Away from Overworking, Overdoing, and Underliving' by Celeste Headlee - 'On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century' by Timothy D. Snyder

5. Dino Ballotti, executive director: MSME, Innovation and Acceleration. Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB)

- 'Christo Wiese: Risk and Riches' by T. J. Strydom

6. Immanuel Kadhila, managing director: Eos Capital (Pty) Ltd

- 'Tiny Habits: The Small Changes That Change Everything' by BJ Fogg

7. Shaun-Lee Lanner, equity analyst Simonis Storm

- 'The Age of Menace: Capitalism, Inequality and the Battle for Dignity' by David Buckham, Robyn Wilkinson and Christiaan Straeuli

- 'Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life' by Francesc Miralles and Hector Garcia.