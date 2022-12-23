Namibia: Good Holiday Reads 2022

23 December 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)

THE holidays are here. The rains have come early, and like the famous note "the person who deserves the most pity is a lonesome one on a rainy day who doesn't know how to read".

In that spirit, here are some good holiday reads from some of Namibia's brightest minds.

1. Jesaya Hano-Oshike: vice-chairperson of Economic Association of Namibia

- 'Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap...and Others Don't' by Jim Collins - 'Business Incubation: Building Companies, Jobs, and Wealth' by Ellen Gerl and Jennifer Agoston

2. Lisa Matomola, Managing Consultant Hito HR

- 'No Rules Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention' by Erin Meyer and Reed Hastings - 'Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance' by Angela Duckworth

3. Stacey Pinto, chief executive officer: Namibia Trade Forum

- 'The Psychology of Money: Timeless Lessons on Wealth, Greed, and Happiness' by Morgan Housel

4. Purvance Heuer, managing director: Arysteq Asset Management (Pty) Ltd

- 'Do Nothing: How to Break Away from Overworking, Overdoing, and Underliving' by Celeste Headlee - 'On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century' by Timothy D. Snyder

5. Dino Ballotti, executive director: MSME, Innovation and Acceleration. Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB)

- 'Christo Wiese: Risk and Riches' by T. J. Strydom

6. Immanuel Kadhila, managing director: Eos Capital (Pty) Ltd

- 'Tiny Habits: The Small Changes That Change Everything' by BJ Fogg

7. Shaun-Lee Lanner, equity analyst Simonis Storm

- 'The Age of Menace: Capitalism, Inequality and the Battle for Dignity' by David Buckham, Robyn Wilkinson and Christiaan Straeuli

- 'Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life' by Francesc Miralles and Hector Garcia.

