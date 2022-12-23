Kenya: No, Kenyan Senator Karen Nyamu Not Expelled From Governing Party, Set for Hearing

IN SHORT: Kenyan senator Karen Nyamu is no stranger to controversy, but claims that she has been kicked out of the ruling United Democratic Alliance because of an altercation in Dubai are false, as she is still to defend herself.

Several posts on social media have claimed that Kenyan senator Karen Nyamu has been expelled from the governing United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

As proof of this, some of the posts use a letter which appears to be signed by Jephnei Nyakwama Orina, UDA's National Youth Congress representative.

A video allegedly of a public altercation involving Nyamu is online, and the letter mentions this as evidence of drunk and disorderly behaviour that has "brought ridicule and greatly tainted the name and reputation of The Party Leader and the Party".

The incident at a nightclub in Dubai has been reported by national Kenyan media and involved Nyamu, musician Samwel Muchoki, popularly known as Samidoh and the father of Nyamu's children, and Muchoki's wife Edday Nderitu.

One of the clips shows Nyamu sitting on Samidoh's lap, apparently teasing Nderitu. After the incident, Nyamu reportedly said she did not want "drama" in the new year.

The letter making the rounds is dated 18 December 2022 and is titled "EXPULSION OF SENATOR NYAMU KAREN NJERI". It is addressed to UDA leader and Kenyan president William Ruto and party secretary Veronica Maina.

But has senator Karen Nyamu been expelled from the UDA?

Content of the letter does not mean suspension from UDA

Africa Check contacted UDA director of communications Wanjohi Githae who dismissed reports that Nyamu has been expelled from the party.

Nyakwama Orina has written to the party, asking for Nyamu's expulsion. She has now been summoned by the party to defend herself on 23 December.

Claims that she has been stripped of her membership or her political positions are not accurate, given the results of the hearing are still, at time of writing, pending.