Kenya: No, Kenyan Senator Karen Nyamu Not Expelled From Governing Party, Set for Hearing

23 December 2022
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Grace Gichuhi

IN SHORT: Kenyan senator Karen Nyamu is no stranger to controversy, but claims that she has been kicked out of the ruling United Democratic Alliance because of an altercation in Dubai are false, as she is still to defend herself.

Several posts on social media have claimed that Kenyan senator Karen Nyamu has been expelled from the governing United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

As proof of this, some of the posts use a letter which appears to be signed by Jephnei Nyakwama Orina, UDA's National Youth Congress representative.

A video allegedly of a public altercation involving Nyamu is online, and the letter mentions this as evidence of drunk and disorderly behaviour that has "brought ridicule and greatly tainted the name and reputation of The Party Leader and the Party".

The incident at a nightclub in Dubai has been reported by national Kenyan media and involved Nyamu, musician Samwel Muchoki, popularly known as Samidoh and the father of Nyamu's children, and Muchoki's wife Edday Nderitu.

One of the clips shows Nyamu sitting on Samidoh's lap, apparently teasing Nderitu. After the incident, Nyamu reportedly said she did not want "drama" in the new year.

The letter making the rounds is dated 18 December 2022 and is titled "EXPULSION OF SENATOR NYAMU KAREN NJERI". It is addressed to UDA leader and Kenyan president William Ruto and party secretary Veronica Maina.

But has senator Karen Nyamu been expelled from the UDA?

Content of the letter does not mean suspension from UDA

Africa Check contacted UDA director of communications Wanjohi Githae who dismissed reports that Nyamu has been expelled from the party.

Nyakwama Orina has written to the party, asking for Nyamu's expulsion. She has now been summoned by the party to defend herself on 23 December.

Claims that she has been stripped of her membership or her political positions are not accurate, given the results of the hearing are still, at time of writing, pending.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.