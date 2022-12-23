Rwanda: Blues in Relaxed Mood Ahead of Gasogi 'Must-Win' Clash

Rayon Sports want to put derby loss aside as they look to get back to winning ways when they face Gasogi United Friday, December 24, in an attempt to finish the first round of Rwanda Premier League leading the table.

Blues' head coach Francis Haringingo said, in a pre-match interview on Thursday, that his team is in a relaxed mood ahead of the tie which he described a 'must win'.

"The team is well prepared for Gasogi's test; a must win game for us. Today, we focused on set pieces and more on how to be more effective in front of the goal," Haringingo said after the team's final training Thursday.

Rayon will be without vice-captain Samuel Ndizeye who injured his shoulder during club's defeat against APR FC. The defender joins the likes of skipper Abdul Rwatubyaye and Rafael Osaluwe who are also sidelined through injuries.

Haringingo is only anticipating a win from Gasogi clash to ease pressure on him after he failed to beat APR last weekend.

The Burundi knows well that he victory would see his side lead the race to the title which he admits it's too early to decide.

"It is too early to decide who will win the title. At the moment there are more than four teams who can win it. We only need to be focused on winning our matches," he said.

As Kigali still top of the table with 30 points, despite suffering a 2-1 defeat against Sunrise on Wednesday, December 21. APR, who also dropped points in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Etincelles in Rubavu, sit second with 28 points and are level on points with third-placed Rayon Sports.