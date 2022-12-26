East Africa: EALA Elects New Members of Commission

Arusha — The East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) has elected new members of its Commission as its first Session of the fifth Assembly kicked off here last week.

The new Commission Members replace those whose tenure ended in December 2022. They shall serve for the balance of two and a half years up to June 2025.

The functions of the EALA Commission include to manage the affairs of the Assembly; to organize the business and programme of the House, to nominate members of the Standing and other Committees; and to do any other function that is incidental to the furtherance of the above.

Commission Members from all Partner States were unanimously elected by acclamation on the floor of the House.

The move followed the nomination of two Members each by the respective Partner State.

Those who made to the commission include Karerwa Mo Mamo and Ntisezerana Gabriel from Burundi, while Fatuma Ndangiza and Musangabatware Clément formed a team from Rwanda.

Uganda was represented by Denis Namara and George Odongo while Tanzania, which also hosts the EAC headquarters featured Dr Makame Abdulla Hasnuu and Dr Maghembe Ng'waru Jumanne.

In line with Section 3 (2) of the Administration of the East African Legislative Assembly Act, 2012, the Commission is composed of the Speaker, the Chairperson of the Council of Ministers who shall be an ex-officio and two Members of the Assembly from each Partner State elected by the Assembly.

The East African Legislative Assembly is the Legislative Organ of the East African Community. Its Membership consists of a total of 72, of whom 63 are elected Members (9 from each Partner State) and 9 ex-officio members (the Ministers responsible for EAC Affairs from the Partner States, the Secretary General of the Community and the Counsel to the Community).

The East African Legislative Assembly has legislative functions as well as oversight of all East African Community matters.

The enactment of legislation of the Community is put in effect by means of Bills passed by the Assembly and assented to by the Heads of State, and every Bill that has been duly passed and assented to become an Act of the Community and takes precedent over similar legislations in the Partner States.

EALA has to date passed 79 pieces of legislation.