Uganda: Former Head of Public Service John Mitala to Be Accorded Official Burial On Tuesday

Government has already constituted a national organising committee chaired by the minister of presidency Milly Babalanda to oversee the funeral arrangements.

Government has said that the late John Mitala, who was the former head of the public service, will have an official funeral on Tuesday, December 27, that will include a gun salute.

"His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in line with Article 99 of the constitution - which vests executive authority in the President has directed that the late John Mitala be accorded an official burial," said the government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo on Sunday.

"The state has taken over the entire costs for the burial and a gun salute will be accorded to him," Ofwono added.

The late John Mitala passed on Friday, December 23, at the entrance of Masaka regional referral hospital where he had been rushed for treatment after an attack from his home in Kalungu district.

The presidency described him as an illustrious, seasoned, humble public servant who has held the record as the longest serving head of public service, an office he held for almost two decades.

He also served as senior presidential advisor on public service matters, but also by the region, continent, and the Commonwealth where he notably served the continental body of the African Association of Public Administrators and Management (AAPAM). His burial arrangement will run as below;

On Monday, December 26, at 10.00 am, the body will leave Masaka funeral home to the deceased's family house in Kamwokya, Kalungu District.

At midday, it will arrive home for a church service and an overnight vigil.

Then on Tuesday, December 27, starting at midday, a church service for the funeral burial will begin and will be buried later in the evening.