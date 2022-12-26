Kenya: Senate Committee to Start Governor Mwangaza's Impeachment Hearing Tuesday

Nairobi — The Special Senate Committee set up to hear the impeachment proceedings against Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza will have its first sitting in Tuesday.

The Senate announced in a statement Monday that the proceedings will start at 8am on Tuesday at the Senate Chambers.

"The Special Committee established by the Senate to hear charges on the proposed removal from office by impeachment of Governor Kawira Mwangaza by the Meru County Assembly will have its first sitting on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 in the Senate Chamber. The hearing will start at 8 am," a part of the statement indicated.

The committee which will be chaired by Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale will on the inaugural sitting discuss rules and procedures of determining the case as well as consider any preliminary issues.

It was established on Tuesday last week after 33 Senators voted in favor of a special committee process against two who were for the whole House.

The Impeachment Procedure Act stipulates that the Senate must, within 10 days of receiving the Assembly's resolution from its Speaker, convene and set up a special committee or sit as a committee of the whole House to determine whether or not the claims in the impeachment are substantiated.

Governor Mwangaza is facing accusations of nepotism, illegal appointments, unlawful dismissal of the constitution and statutory functions of county organs.

The particulars of the allegations include the appointment of her husband to county offices, the roadside appointment of county workers at Timau, Nkubu and Kianjae among other accusations.

The MCAs also accused the Governor of directing Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital to spend all revenue at source, directing county officers to participate in advancing the interest of Baite TV, a private media station, and misconduct relating to the nominating of County Executive Committee Members.

68 out of 69 MCAs voted to impeach the governor on December 14th.

On her part, Mwangaza accused MCAs of running a cartel at the assembly, blackmail, greed, corruption and intimidation.

She also accused the ward legislators of organizing a violent demonstration at the Assembly and violating public finance laws.