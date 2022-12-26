Kenya: Prison Warden Lynched After Robbery in Kilimani, Nairobi

Nairobi — A Prison warden was lynched on Christmas day following a robbery incident in Nairobi.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the warden who was attached to Nairobi West died after a hail of blows from angry members of the public.

The warden who was in the company of two other robbers was armed with a loaded Ceska pistol when they accosted a woman along Muchai Drive in Kilimani and robbed her of a mobile phone and other valuables.

"Following the incident, the woman raised alarm attracting irate members of the public who went after a motorbike that the three were using," DCI stated.

The DCI said a brief chase ensued as the deceased accelerated the bike in an erratic huff, with his two accomplices perched precariously on the pillion seat.

"After a few meters, the ill-fated bike lost track and wobbled on the road briefly before it and landed on the tarmac. The thugs on the pillion quickly gathered themselves up and limped away into darkness while the deceased was cornered by the unforgiving mob and beaten with less consideration like a government mule," said DCI in describing the incident.

Detectives based at Capitol Hill police station rushed to the scene and saved the warden from the irate mob that had descended on him blows and kicks.

The suspect later succumbed to his injuries at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

A Ceska pistol with 15 rounds of 9mm calibre was recovered from the deceased.

The motorbike used by the suspects was also impounded by the detectives and towed to Capitol Hill police station.

The DCI headquarters said efforts to arrest the deceased's accomplices are at advanced stages.