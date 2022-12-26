Ethiopia: Federal Government Officials Leave for Mekelle

Addis Ababa (ENA) — A delegation of officials of the Federal Government led by Speaker of the House Peoples' of Representatives Tagesse Chafo has headed to Mekele, Tigray region, according to Government Communication Service.

The communication added that delegation of officials of the Federal Government of Ethiopia led by Tagesse Chafo has left for Mekelle to oversee the implementation of major issues in the peace agreement as per the set plan.

The delegation is the first of its stature as a high level Federal Government body heading to Mekelle in the two years period.

It is believed that this gesture is an attest to the peace agreement getting on the right truck and progressing.

The members of the National Dialogue Commission have also headed to Mekelle as part of the delegation.