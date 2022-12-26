Ethiopia: Federal Government Officials Leave for Mekelle

26 December 2022
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa (ENA) — A delegation of officials of the Federal Government led by Speaker of the House Peoples' of Representatives Tagesse Chafo has headed to Mekele, Tigray region, according to Government Communication Service.

The communication added that delegation of officials of the Federal Government of Ethiopia led by Tagesse Chafo has left for Mekelle to oversee the implementation of major issues in the peace agreement as per the set plan.

The delegation is the first of its stature as a high level Federal Government body heading to Mekelle in the two years period.

It is believed that this gesture is an attest to the peace agreement getting on the right truck and progressing.

The members of the National Dialogue Commission have also headed to Mekelle as part of the delegation.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.