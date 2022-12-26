Ethiopia: #newsalert - Parliament Speaker Leads First High-Level Federal Officials Delegation to Mekelle

26 December 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — A high level delegation of federal government officials led by Tagesse Chafo, Speaker of the House People's representatives (HoPR) is headed to the capital of Tigray regional state, Mekelle, this morning, state media reported.

The delegation is the first high level delegation from the federal government since Tigrayan forces captured Mekelle and most parts of Tigray on 28 June 2021. It included, among others, Ambassador Redwan Hussien, Security advisor of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The Federal Government Communication Services said the team also included members of the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (NDC).

The delegation is expected to review the implementation process of the peace agreement and ensure that the main issues included in the agreement are implemented as planned. AS

