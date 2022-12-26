Somalia: National Consultative Forum Kicks Off in Mogadishu

26 December 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has opened today the National Consultative Forum at his office in Villa Somalia.

The meeting brought together PM Hamza Abdi Barre, DPM Salah Jama, the heads of the regional states, and the mayor of Mogadishu Madaale.

The fight against Al-Shabaab and federalizing the justice judicial sector have dominated the agendas of the talks which come as the country is facing political divisions and insecurity.

Several gains have been made on the security front following the recapture of key areas from Al-Shabaab militants in operations carried out by the army, with backup from the local militias.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.