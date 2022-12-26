Somalia: National Consultative Forum Kicks Off in Mogadishu

The President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has opened today the National Consultative Forum at his office in Villa Somalia.

The meeting brought together PM Hamza Abdi Barre, DPM Salah Jama, the heads of the regional states, and the mayor of Mogadishu Madaale.

The fight against Al-Shabaab and federalizing the justice judicial sector have dominated the agendas of the talks which come as the country is facing political divisions and insecurity.

Several gains have been made on the security front following the recapture of key areas from Al-Shabaab militants in operations carried out by the army, with backup from the local militias.