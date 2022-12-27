Rwanda: Bruce the 1st Speaks About His New Mixtape 'Sad Boys'

Rwandan rapper, Bruce The 1st recently released his debut mixtape, 'Sad Boys' which he describes as his way of showcasing his talent and speaking for street children who are always suffering.

Born Bruce Mukiza, the singer has come a long way since he first started honing his mic skills as a teenager growing up in Kigali city. After drawing attention from fellow Rwandan artistes like Ish Kevin and Kenny Kshot, and collaborating with different producers like Bailley99 and Kina Beat, he's now poised to make a huge impact as he secures his place in front of a national hip-hop audience.

"My mixtape "Sad Boys" is more about street life" Bruce told The New Times.

"Especially when we get through difficult times, people instead of supporting us discourage us, but because we know that we are the ones supposed to do it we keep pushing" Bruce said.

"I decided to name it 'Sad Boys' because of the children living on the street who don't have people to speak for them."

"I made this tape because I want to talk about some related things, that's why I didn't want to put on too many songs, I gave myself two months to finish it. I thank God that it was done and people are loving it" he added.

Talking about Juno Kizigenza who featured on his mixtape. Bruce said: "Juno is a talented artist who writes well, sings well and who loves rap music. I wanted to put him on my mixtape to expand my audience."

"It was also a privilege to work with a legend like Riderman who inspired and who keeps inspiring us as the new generation."

The 1st said that he expects his mixtape to reach many people in Rwanda, region and the whole continent.

He said: "I would like to ask my fans and Rwandan music lovers to continue supporting me and I promise to never disappoint them."

The seven-song mixtape was premiered on Thursday, December 22 on the artiste's YouTube Channel 'Bruce The 1st' and is now available on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, Boomplay, Apple Music and Amazon.

Regarding his music career, Bruce The 1st shared that although he has never had any management to support him, his music is getting reception from his fans.

"I appreciate where I am so far. I have a very strong fanbase although it's hard to work without a management team to support you."

The Mixtape is composed of seven new songs: 'Sad Boys' ft Kivumbi King and Kenny K-Shot, 'What' ft Riderman, 'Kumihanda' ft Juno Kizigenza, 'Way to Win', 'Self Made', 'Mbwira' and 'Hallelujah'.

The album producers are; Bailley99, Kina Beat, Pro Z, Logic Hit Ittt.