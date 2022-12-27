Rwanda: Football - the 10 Standout Players of Rwanda Premier League First Leg

The 2022/23 Rwanda Premier League is so far living up to expectations as the first round successfully came to an end on Friday, December 23.

It has been an exciting 15 footballing weeks with so much action. The breathtaking performances, goals, quality individual displays all spiced up the first half of the league.

AS Kigali finished the first round of the season leading the table with 30 points and are separated with Kiyovu only on goal difference whereas Espoir are languishing at the bottom of the table with just seven points.

Some players undoubtedly stood up and put up outstanding individual displays that were key to their clubs' performance so far this season.

Times Sport takes a look at 10 standout players that impressed most during the first round of the Rwandan Premier League.

Shabban Hussein (AS Kigali)

Leading the goal scoring charts so far this season wouldn't surprise anyone who has been following him over the past four to five seasons. The Burundian has been AS Kigali's goal machine since he arrived at the club before the start of the 2020/21 season.

His consistency in scoring goals makes him among the stand out players that the league has witnessed so far. His 10 goals make him the league top scorer so far and were instrumental to helping his team finish top of the table.

Moro Sumaila (Etincelles)

Moro has been at the heart of Etincelles' incredible start to the season, with the Rubavu-based side now sitting seventh on the table with 23 points.

The Ghanaian attacker has netted nine goals and provided seven assists for Etincelles.

Five of his goals have come against Rwanda's top clubs including APR, Rayon, Kiyovu and AS Kigali, which is testament that Moro is the man for big occasions.

The striker has also proven that he has been a team player given that, when he doesn't score, he sets up for his teammates.

No wonder AS Kigali are chasing his signature ahead of the January transfer window.

Yafesi Mubiru (Sunrise FC)

The Ugandan striker is joint top scorer in the league this season with 10 goals alongside AS Kigali's Hussein Shaban.

Mubiru has also assisted twice this season and performance has been marvelous. His statistics show how much he has been carrying Sunrise FC on his shoulders.

Fiacre Ntwari (AS Kigali)

The Amavubi shot stopper has been phenomenal between the sticks for AS Kigali this season. His incredible display is one of the reasons why the City of Kigali-sponsored club is on top of the league table.

The former Mariners conceded only seven goals during his past 15 appearances for the table leaders.

Clement Niyigena (APR FC)

One of the best signings of the season so far. The versatile defender has been in fine form for APR. He has been impressive in defense and is helping the club regain their rhythm.

The Amavubi U23 skipper, who joined APR from Rayon in July, has shown confidence and has also helped him make some key decisions to score goals as he has three goals to his name in the league so far this season.

Arthur Gitego (Marine FC)

Marine FC may be struggling in the relegation zone of the Premier League but Arthur Gitego has been superb.

The club never runs out of talents and Gitego could become another export following the departure of Fiston Ishimwe to APR FC in July.

The Rwanda U23 striker has shown his quality and what an important player for Marine, scoring five times in the process.

Peter Agblevor (Musanze)

The former Etoile striker is one of the versatile attackers in the league. He either scores or assists or does both in one game.

Agblevor has five goals and five assists to his name so far this season and his work rate sees him in the top 10 players that stood out in the first round of the league.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

His games against APR and Rayon are among the best individual performances in the league this season, having managed to score against each of the two teams.

Bienvenue Mugenzi (Kiyovu Sports)

Mugenzi has been a force to reckon with for Kiyovu Sports in the 2022/23 campaign.

He has been a consistent player in the league since last season. He has scored five goals and provided a couple of assists to inspire the Green Baggies to second on the league table, behind AS Kigali on goal difference.

Elissa Ssekisambu (Kiyovu Sports)

In Ssekisambu, Kiyovu have found a perfect replacement for Emanuel Okwi who left the club before the beginning of the 2022/23 season.

The Ugandan forward has scored seven goals for the Mumena-based club so far this season as they remain in contention for the league trophy.

Ssekisambu has been key for Kiyovu and has been a reliable attacker with club's 2021/22 top scorer and league best player Abedi Bigirimana still failing to rediscover his form.