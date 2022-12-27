Tanzania: NGO Hails President Over Water Bodies Protection Measures to Protect

THE Media Centre for Information and Resources Advocacy (MECIRA) has commended President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan for taking immediate steps in protecting water resources all over the country, especially the Ruaha and Ihefu River Basins.

Chairman of MECIRA, Mr Habibu Mchange, said they were pleased to learn that President Samia took immediate action following concerns from participants in the recent conference for discussing how to maintain water sources in the Ruaha River basin located in Iringa region.

The conference, which was held in Iringa region, was organized by the MECIRA and officiated by Vice President Dr Philip Mpango.

Mr Mchange said after the conference the government has taken various measures for protecting water sources which were largely destroyed by human activities.

"We commend the government, especially President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan for referring to and emphasizing on the directives given by the Vice President Dr Mpango during the conference. Dr Mpango's directives aimed at maintaining water sources at Ruaha, Ruvu and Ihefu River Basins," said Mr Mchange.

Mr Mchange said the instructions given by the government have given them more strength and courage to continue educating Tanzanians, especially those living in areas close to water sources.

"We educate them how they can carry out their activities without affecting water sources," he stated.

He also said President Samia is an exemplary leader since she has been at the forefront of the movement to protect the environment and water sources for the interest of all Tanzanians regardless of their different ideologies.

Meanwhile, Mr Mchange asked Tanzanians to continue to prioritise protection of water sources, arguing that all Tanzanians should have responsibility of taking care of water resources instead of letting it to the government alone.

On his side, Chairman of the Tanzania Editors' Forum (TEF), Mr Deudatus Balile, vowed that they would persistently speak out against any acts that seem to destruct river basins in the country.