Kenya: Governor Arati in Trouble for Delaying Doctors' Pay in Kisii

Kisii — Medics in Kisii county have accused Governor Simba Arati for trading in falsehoods over their salaries with daily empty promises.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) officials now want the National government to strip counties of the health function over incompetencies by some governors to manage theh health docket.

The union officials said the sector has been dominated by constant industrial strikes since devolution took effect.

The doctors across all health facilities in Kisii had by Sartuday not received their two-month salary in their accounts three days since the Governor said he "had paid them."

Arati who made the statement Thursday said all salaries had been remitted to the County staff accounts and that 'some have already made withdrawals'.

The Governor, told the striking doctors that he does not control the flow of cash from Treasury to the devolved unit and thus they should not dare him with strike threats.

He threatened to relieve them of their duties if they go on strike.

"If indeed he confirmed he doesn't have control over how workers are paid, he should transfer the function to the national government," said Linda Kemunto, a KMPDU Regional Treasurer.

Alongside Secretary General Dr Aggrey Orwenyo, the union officials told off the governor over threats of sacking doctors for seeking their rights.

"The governor should stop intimidating and victimising county workers, doctors included with transfers. Doctors are not doing anything illegal by asking that they salaries be quickly processed," said Dr Aggrey Orwenyo.