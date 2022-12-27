Kenya: Governor Arati in Trouble for Delaying Doctors' Pay in Kisii

26 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Rosemary Onchari

Kisii — Medics in Kisii county have accused Governor Simba Arati for trading in falsehoods over their salaries with daily empty promises.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) officials now want the National government to strip counties of the health function over incompetencies by some governors to manage theh health docket.

The union officials said the sector has been dominated by constant industrial strikes since devolution took effect.

The doctors across all health facilities in Kisii had by Sartuday not received their two-month salary in their accounts three days since the Governor said he "had paid them."

Arati who made the statement Thursday said all salaries had been remitted to the County staff accounts and that 'some have already made withdrawals'.

The Governor, told the striking doctors that he does not control the flow of cash from Treasury to the devolved unit and thus they should not dare him with strike threats.

He threatened to relieve them of their duties if they go on strike.

"If indeed he confirmed he doesn't have control over how workers are paid, he should transfer the function to the national government," said Linda Kemunto, a KMPDU Regional Treasurer.

Alongside Secretary General Dr Aggrey Orwenyo, the union officials told off the governor over threats of sacking doctors for seeking their rights.

"The governor should stop intimidating and victimising county workers, doctors included with transfers. Doctors are not doing anything illegal by asking that they salaries be quickly processed," said Dr Aggrey Orwenyo.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.