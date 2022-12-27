Kenya: Sonko Claims He's Been Blocked From Helping Baby Sagini Whose Eyes Were Gouged Out

Nairobi — Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko claims that he has been denied access to support the family of Baby Sagini whose eyes were gouged out in a bitter family feud.

According to Sonko, his efforts to support Sagini's family have been followed by bad politics by some dirty-minded politicians who claim that he is supporting the family to gain political mileage.

"I'm sending their small Christmas gifts through a good Samaritan who is also helping on the ground Esnahs Nyaramba," he tweeted.

He has vowed to continue with his philanthropic efforts while dismissing his critics and detractors.

Baby Sagini, is a three-year-old boy who came into the limelight after his eyes were gouged out in a cruel assault linked to a bitter family feud in Kisii.

Sagini is said to have been playing with other children in their home in Marani sub-county, Kisii when a man who was later identified as a close relative abducted him. He was later found at a grass plantation. The man and three other relatives were later arrested and charged with attempted murder.

The former country boss had offered to take up the boy's treatment after the ordeal.

According to Sonko, Baby Sagini missed two important appointments last week with Dr. Kishor at the Westlands laser eye hospital because of the rogue politicians.

"We wanted the baby's review report to be emailed to China so that we can start the process of flying him there for the implant of artificial eyes," he said.