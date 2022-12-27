Tanzania: KVZ Unveil New Players for Mapinduzi Cup

26 December 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Zanzibar — THE Head Coach of KVZ, Amri Said said the team's technical bench continues to assess the newly signed players in the ongoing drills to see if they fit in the team's set up.

The players have been recruited in the mini-transfer window and some of them will be introduced during the Mapinduzi Cup international tournament scheduled to start in the Isles on January 1st, 2023.

Speaking to reporters here yesterday, Saidi believes most of them will qualify to serve the team since they are all highly talented.

"We have been thoroughly watching their progress and we are convinced that they have skills that we need," said the Head Coach.

However, the coach admitted that though they lead the Isles top flight league, the team still lacks good marksmen.

KVZ are leading the Isles league's standings with 31 points.

The new players the team expects to recruit are Hassan Mgeni from Dula Boys and Salim Khamis Salim from Muembe Makumbi.

In this year's Mapinduzi Cup, KVZ are packed in group C together with Simba and Mlandege also from Zanzibar while the Mainland champions, Young Africans are placed in group B alongside Singida Big Stars and KMKM.

Group A comprises of Azam, Malindi and Jamhuri.

According to the released schedule, the opening game is set on January 1st when KVZ face Mlandege while later on the same day, Malindi will play Jamhuri, both to be staged at Amani Stadium.

The Mapinduzi Cup is a top knockout football tournament in Zanzibar.

It is a tournament created by the Zanzibar Football Federation to commemorate Zanzibar's Revolution day which is marked annually on 12 January.

The first edition of the cup was in 1998. However, the cup is played between Zanzibari clubs together with clubs from Tanzania mainland.

Since 2013 clubs from Kenya and Uganda have been invited to take part occasionally.

