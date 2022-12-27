Tanzania: VP Calls for Enhanced Child Protection

VICE-PRESIDENT Dr Philip Mpango has urged Tanzanians to strengthen protection of children from acts of violence, which affect them physically and psychologically.

Dr Mpango made the statement on Sunday during the Christmas Holy Mass led by Father Saimon Katembo at Christ the King Parish in Veyula, Dodoma region.

He appealed to Tanzanians to ask for God's forgiveness for abusing children and they should stop injustice to children, stating that the believers and Tanzanians at large must meet needs of children, including education.

A recent police report showed a 25.95 per cent increase in child sexual abuse cases from 2015 to 2020.

In the year 2020, some 7,388 cases were reported, while in 2015, 5,803 cases were reported.

Police records showed that from January 2021 to December 2021, there were 11,499 reported cases of abuse and violence against children in Tanzania.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) recent report, nearly 3 in 4 children, or 300 million children aged 2-4 years regularly suffer physical punishment and/or psychological violence at the hands of parents and caregivers.

One in 5 women and 1 in 13 men report having been sexually abused as a child aged 0-17 years and 120 million girls and young women under 20 years of age have suffered some form of forced sexual contact.

Country's Law of the Child Act, 2009 provides for reform and consolidation of laws relating to children, to stipulate rights of the child and to promote, protect and maintain the welfare of a child with a view to giving effect to international and regional conventions on the rights of the child.

It also provides for affiliation, fostering care, adoption and custody of the child; to further regulate employment and apprenticeship; to make provisions with respect to a child in conflict with law and to provide for related matters.

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) is the most widely-ratified international human rights treaty in history and the most complete statement of children's rights.

The Convention, which came into force in Tanzania in 1991, puts children at the heart of development.

Since it was adopted by the United Nations in November 1989, 196 countries have signed up to the UNCRC, with only one country yet to ratify.

Meanwhile, the Vice-President urged Tanzanians to use the current rainfall for producing crops and planting trees for environmental preservation.

"It is important that the culture of planting trees starts at the family level. Each household should plant three trees, this will beautify the country and protect the environment," he insisted.