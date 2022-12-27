Tanzania: Ruvu Shooting Rue Conceding 12th Loss

After conceding their 12th loss of the season, Ruvu Shooting coach Mbwana Makata has asked for immediate boost of the squad while Namungo trainer Denis Kitambi revealed that they target to finish the campaign on top four.

The two sides met on the Christmas Eve at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam with Namungo producing a 1-0 triumph to bag maximum points from away territory hence a perfect festive season gift to their fans.

For Ruvu Shooting, things continue to fall apart as they keep on dropping essential points in the league which can have a negative effect if immediate winning remedy is not found.

"Indeed, we are not performing well in the league and this has highly been contributed by the fact that most of our players went for military training as such, we need to recruit others to fill the empty spaces.

"We are going to sit down with the management to find out the best way to address this issue, but, in reality, we have to make major boost to the current squad if we really need to escape relegation," Makata said.

On his part, Kitambi disclosed that their focus now is to end the season on top four so as to get a chance of featuring in international matches.

"We are working hard in order to continue scaling up the league ladders so that in the end, we should qualify to play for the CAF Interclub games which is our solo target," noted Kitambi.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Ihefu dwarfed Mtibwa Sugar 3-1 at Highland Estate Stadium in Mbarali, Mbeya to move up the ladders to 13th place with 17 points in the bag.

It was a sweet victory for them to award their fraternity a befitting festive holiday gift as they slowly but surely move out from the danger zone on the table.