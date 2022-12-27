Tanzania: President Stresses Hard Work

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan on Sunday wished Tanzanians Merry Christmas and happy New Year, while stressing hard work to attain the much-envisaged socio-economic growth.

President Samia delivered the message through her Twitter handle, as she extended best wishes to all nationals during the Christmas celebrations and coming New Year.

The Head of State, thus, urged citizens to celebrate the festival season peacefully and responsibly while embracing love among them.

Dr Samia further asked Tanzanians to ensure that they work hard during the coming 2023 year to take the country forward.

"Let's thank the Almighty God for granting us good health and bringing us far in these times of the year... in the coming 2023, let's work very hard for the country to continue moving forward," said President Samia.

Meanwhile, Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi wished all Tanzanians the Christmas filled with love, happiness and peace.

"May the Almighty God make all of us healthy and strong for building our nation as we enter the new year 2023," Dr Mwinyi posted on his twitter account, on Sunday.

In the previous day, President Samia cautioned motorists to adhere to road traffic laws, rules and regulations to avoid accidents which have been claiming innocent lives, including causing injuries.

She urged motorists and all travellers to adhere to all rules and laws on road safety.

"I'm wishing you all best of luck and that the ceremonies should bring joy and not sadness which can be avoided," she said.

Adding that; "I'm asking drivers and those who will be travelling to be careful and adhere to the road safety laws, rules and regulations."

When officiating the Christmas Holy Mass held at the East African Presbyterian Church at USA River in Arusha, yesterday, Arusha Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr John Mongella, asked all Tanzanians to unite in looking for solutions to critical challenges facing the country.

The RC called upon Tanzanians to unite to pray for the nation to overcome several challenges that currently face the nation.

Mr Mongella stressed on the need for regular prayers for the Head of State who is responsible for leading everyone in the nation, thus needing more prayers and cooperation from the church to build a stronger nation.

Expounding, the RC indicated that the country is marred with myriad guardianship challenges, including the use of drugs and alcoholism, early pregnancies, sexual abuse, and failure by the youth to actively engage in development issues.