Uganda: 5 Perish as Over Speeding Benz Hits Taxi on Masaka Road

26 December 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Crispus Mugisha

Five people died following a gruesome accident along Kampala- Masaka highway on Monday morning.

According to police reports, the accident happened at around 7:00 am at Kibukuta Swamp along the Kampala-Masaka highway involving a Mercedes Benz UAM 445B and a Toyota Hiace (taxi) UBM 489B.

It all started after the overspeeding Mercedes Benz attempted to overtake, but lost control and hit the Toyota Hiace forcing it off the road.

After veering off the road, the Toyota Hiace overturned, killing its occupants, while the Mercedes Benz also overturned at the same time.

"The deceased whose identities have not been established yet, three female adults while the 2 are male adults who were passengers in the Toyota Hiace, while also five unknown victims rushed to Nkozi Hospital all from the Benz," the police statement reads in part.

"The suspected cause of the accident is speeding by both vehicles," the statement continues.

