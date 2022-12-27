Uganda: Preacher Makabai Turns to Music in Lord of Hosts

The festive season has inspired renown preacher Bro Ronnie Makabai to venture into music. Bro Makabai has released his first song "Lord of Hosts."

The turn to music is not really surprising for Bro Makabai who has always sought ways to communicate the wonders God has wrought in his life. He has been doing this already in his current role as the general overseer of Entebbe based Holy City church.

Bro Makabai started serving the Lord in 2006 on May 22 and has never stopped. In fact, his dedication to bring God closer to all the people who seek Him led him to establish the Holy City church in Salaama on Munyonyo road. The ministry has since grown leading to the establishment of another branch in Entebbe town in 2017 on May 28.

This desire to continue to spread God's grace anyway he can has now inspired him to turn a passion into practical work by releasing Lord of the Hosts song.

He hopes this song will inspire those grasping in the dark to be bathed in the light of the Lord. This is the inspiration behind Lord of Hosts.