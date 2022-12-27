Kenya: Mudavadi Calls on Elders to Involve the Youth in Cultural Events

Vihiga — Prime Cabinet Secretary Dr. Musalia Mudavadi has urged Kenyan communities to embrace their cultures and pass it down to the next generation.

Speaking in Vihiga County during the marking of the 43rd Vihiga Cultural Festival, the Prime Cabinet Secretary urged community elders to initiate the young generation into their culture by involving them in their activities.

He said through the involvement, there will be a smooth transition when they exit the stage.

"We can't be talking of culture when we are not involving the young people. How else will the culture be passed to the next generation if the young are not involved in preparation of such?" he said.

At the same time, the Prime Cabinet Secretary urged organizers of such events to have in their programs activities that will see participants gifted, and not just have a program of only speeches.

"We want to see an event that has sports and other engaging activities where we are able to gift the winners. We want to have a true culture event," he added.

Mudavadi took the opportunity to call on Kenyans to let go events of the last General Election and pull together for the development of the country.

Noting that the political season is over, Dr. Mudavadi said of importance at the moment is to let off events of the political season and focus on how the country can move forward.

"The Constitution gives power to those who were elected to be in office for the next five years. What is of importance now is to find out how best do we benefit from the government of the day. We must now move forward and build our country. We defeated the deep state and now, we are the deep state," he said adding: "I want you (Vihiga people) to move forward with me."

Mudavadi promised the Luhya community that it stands to benefit big from President William Ruto administration in both State appointments and development.

In regard to the Hustler Fund, the Prime Cabinet Secretary urged Kenyans to take up the loans and repay so that more others are able to benefit.

Mudavadi noted that the Kenya Kwanza government will be a government that honours it's obligations including paying debts, and as such, Kenyans are also obligated to repay the Hustler Fund loan.

The Vihiga Cultural Festival marked yearly since it's inception 43 years ago where Dr. Mudavadi is it's patron.

The festival is used to celebrate the Maragoli community culture.

The event was also graced by Vihiga Governor Dr. Wilberforce Ottichilo, MPs Didmus Barasa, Kivai Kagesi, Omboko Milemba, Beatrice Adagala, Fred Ikana, Clement Sloya, a number of MCAs and other leaders.

Governor Ottichilo assured the residents of Vihiga that his administration will work with all the people regardless of the sub-tribe.

He noted that from next year, the county will mark a three-day cultural festival that will bring together all the Vihiga sub-tribes that include the Bunyore, Tiriki, Maragoli and Tirik.

"We must guard our culture. However, one of the cultures we have forgotten is the conservation of our rivers and water bodies. I will sit down with our elders and see how well we preserve and conserve our rivers and plant more trees to help us tame climate change challenges," he said.

On matters development, the governor noted that the political season is over and he will sit down with all elected leaders led by Dr. Mudavadi and discuss on projects that need to be rolled out.

Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba called on the Prime Cabinet Secretary to gather all Luhya leaders and unite them for the benefit of the community.

Didmus Barasa asked the Luhya community to have faith in its leaders led by Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula for the community's goodness, even as he called on those who never voted for the Kenya Kwanza to now change their stand and support the government of the day led by President Ruto.

"As leaders from the western region, we are all behind Mudavadi and Wetangula to lead us and show us the way in the country's political landscape," he said.

He hit out at the Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi on his hard stand and refusing to acknowledge Ruto as the President.

Sabatia MP Mr. Sloya pointed out that such future cultural events should be used to unite all leaders from the county.

The MP called on President Ruto to stand with Mudavadi after his term ends in 2032.

County Woman MP Beatrice Adagala urged the community to take up the Hustler Fund and make good use of the money, as she castigated those opposed to the fund, which she is said is meant to uplift the lives of many.

Former Governor Candidate Alfred Agoi noted that the community is now sharpening Mudavadi for 2032 presidential polls after Ruto term is over.

Mr. Agoi acknowledged Mudavadi as a national leader and the Luhya community's kingpin, asking him to take the mantle of leading the community to greatness.

Speaking at the event, Kakamega minority Leader Mr David Indakwa said time has come for the Luhya community to stand behind Hon. Mudavadi.

"The time for the Luhya to take the mantle is now. Mudavadi might not be the best person but he is the one we have at the moment and we must rally our troops behind him," he said.

The vocal MCA noted that the leadership of the Mulembe nation has for once in history stood united and firmly behind Mudavadi.