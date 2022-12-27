Rwanda: Volleyball League to Resume on January 7

Volleyball governing body (FRVB) has announced that the national volleyball league will resume on January 7.

The season took a three-week break on December 18 for players and staff to be able to spend festive season holidays with their loved ones.

Times Sport understands that various clubs will resume training sessions on January 3.

Defending champions Rwanda Energy Group (REG) lead the men's league table with 42 points, level on points with second-placed Gisagara while APR are third with 36 points.

APR VC are top of the women's league table with 42 points, followed by Forefront in second place with 36 points, while Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) VC is in third place with 30 points.

This year's league format is composed of eight phases. The teams have so far played five phases from different zones across the country, with Ngoma district becoming their next destination.

Fifteen teams in total, including seven women teams and eight in men's league, are taking part in the 2022-2023 national volleyball league which has been underway since October 1.