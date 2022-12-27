Rwanda: 4 Killed in Accidents Between Christmas and Boxing Day - RNP

26 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Four people lost their lives in accidents that occurred in different parts of the country between Christmas and Boxing Day, the Rwanda National Police (RNP) has said.

Speaking to The New Times, RNP Spokesperson John Bosco Kabera said two of the fatal accidents happened in the Eastern Province - involving motorcycles, while the other two took place in the Northern Province, involving a motorcycle and a car.

Meanwhile, the RNP registered 46 cases of drunk driving during the festive season, though they were not related to any of the accidents that happened.

Kabera told The New Times that on the night of December 24 to 25, twenty people were arrested for drunk-driving, while on the night of December 25 to 26, twenty-six more were apprehended.

Drunk-driving is punished with a fine worth Rwf150,000 and the driver is detained for about a week.

More police officers, and mobile cameras will be deployed on roads across the city to arrest drivers for drunk driving and over-speeding.

As part of the measures for preventing accidents during the festive season, the RNP said it had deployed more police officers and mobile cameras on roads across Kigali and other parts of the country to arrest drivers for drunk driving and over-speeding.

"Traffic police are ready to help Rwandans end the year of 2022 with minimum road accidents. We will deploy more police officers, mobile cameras, patrols, and cars on the roads and arrest those with over-speeding as well as alcotests to detect drunk driving. We will also test those who consume drugs," said the Commissioner for Traffic and Road Safety Gerard Mpayimana, in a press conference on December 22.

According to figures from the RNP, about 2,000 people have been killed by road accidents since 2020.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.