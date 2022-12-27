Rwanda: 4 Killed in Accidents Between Christmas and Boxing Day - RNP

Four people lost their lives in accidents that occurred in different parts of the country between Christmas and Boxing Day, the Rwanda National Police (RNP) has said.

Speaking to The New Times, RNP Spokesperson John Bosco Kabera said two of the fatal accidents happened in the Eastern Province - involving motorcycles, while the other two took place in the Northern Province, involving a motorcycle and a car.

Meanwhile, the RNP registered 46 cases of drunk driving during the festive season, though they were not related to any of the accidents that happened.

Kabera told The New Times that on the night of December 24 to 25, twenty people were arrested for drunk-driving, while on the night of December 25 to 26, twenty-six more were apprehended.

Drunk-driving is punished with a fine worth Rwf150,000 and the driver is detained for about a week.

As part of the measures for preventing accidents during the festive season, the RNP said it had deployed more police officers and mobile cameras on roads across Kigali and other parts of the country to arrest drivers for drunk driving and over-speeding.

"Traffic police are ready to help Rwandans end the year of 2022 with minimum road accidents. We will deploy more police officers, mobile cameras, patrols, and cars on the roads and arrest those with over-speeding as well as alcotests to detect drunk driving. We will also test those who consume drugs," said the Commissioner for Traffic and Road Safety Gerard Mpayimana, in a press conference on December 22.

According to figures from the RNP, about 2,000 people have been killed by road accidents since 2020.