Tanzania: Crashes on Festive Season - President Cautions Drivers

AS Tanzanians join the rest of the world to celebrate Christmas and New Year, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has asked motorists to adhere to road traffic laws, rules and regulations to avoid accidents which have been claiming innocent lives, including causing injuries.

Meanwhile, Dr Samia extended her best wishes for the festive season, saying the celebrations should bring happiness instead of sad moments.

In her message that she posted on social media platforms, the Head of State said motorists and all travellers should adhere to all rules and laws on road safety.

"God willing, in the few days to come, we will be celebrating Christmas and New Year, I'm wishing you all best of luck and that the ceremonies should bring joy and not sadness which can be avoided," she said.

Adding; "I'm asking drivers and those who will be travelling to be careful and adhere to the road safety laws, rules and regulations".

Statistics from the Police force shows that, a total of 1,331 road accidents occurred in the country between January and October this year causing 1,159 deaths and 1,808 injuries.

According to the Head of the Legal Department at the Traffic Headquarters, Deus Sokoni, 94 per cent of the accidents were caused by human errors while 3.4 per cent were caused by faulty vehicles. Around 2.4 per cent of the accidents were caused by poor road infrastructure.

In another development, the Chief of Traffic department Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) Ramadhani Ng'anzi said they are continuing to provide public education on proper use of the road to avoid occurrence of accidents.

He said the education is being provided to all road users including motorists and pedestrians.

"We are also conducting an in-depth inspection of all upcountry buses to ensure they are fit to carry passengers, moreover we shall dispatch our police officers who will help to deal with reckless drivers," he said.

He said the Police Force is determined to ensure all travellers get safe to their destinations throughout the festive season.

Earlier this week, Land Transport Regulatory Authority (LATRA) allowed some upcountry passenger buses to increase frequencies of their trips in the regions facing transport woes.

In addition, the regulator has issued 349 special permits to minibuses for hire to people who wish to travel in groups to upcountry regions.

LATRA official at Magufuli Bus Terminal in Dar es Salaam, Mr Eyudi Nzuki, mentioned some of the routes where the frequencies have been increased as Arusha, Bukoba, Mwanza and Mbeya from Dar es Salaam.

The official also mentioned some of the companies whose buses have increased their trips as Abood, Allys, among others.

"LATRA has ensured that all the buses which have been allowed to increase their trips are safe and have been fitted with speed governors. In collaboration with the Police Force, we also ensure that the vehicles are frequently inspected," he explained.

In a related development, Mr Nzuki said the regulator has issued a total of 452 special permits in various regions to meet the increased demand of transport services during the festive season.

According to the official, 103 special permits have been issued to buses with a capacity to carry more than 42 passengers.

The remaining 349 permits are for minibuses which can be hired by people who wish to travel to areas with high demand of transport services, he explained.

Mr Nzuki explained further that the authority has undertaken a number of efforts to address hurdles which are normally experienced by passengers wishing to travel to upcountry regions during the festive season.

"Passengers should purchase their tickets at offices of the respective bus companies and avoid booking the same outside bus terminals where they can be conned by middlemen," he advised.