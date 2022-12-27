Kenya: Not Enough - Matano Wants More From Unbeaten Tusker in 2023

Nairobi — Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano says he wants more from his side in 2023, saying their run so far of five unbeaten matches in the start of the season is not enough and they need to do more.

Tusker concluded the year with a 2-1 win over KCB at the Kasarani Annex on Thursday, their 26th unbeaten match. The brewers have only tasted defeat twuce this calendar year, against Posta Rangers and Nairobi City Stars in January.

"We have done well so far but that is not enough. I am happy that we started the season well and we have won five matches in a row. Now that is in the past. We should not dwell on that and the focus should now be on the new year," the tactician told Capital Sport.

He added; "We want to continue with the run and the target is to defend our title at the end of the season. It will not be easy because we have seen so far that the season is really tough. Every team is well prepared."

Tusker have earned wins over Kakamega Homeboyz, City Stars, AFC Leopards, Bidco United and KCB to sit top of the standings with 15 points, two ahead of surprise package Nzoia Sugar who have played one match more.

On his team's positive run, Matano has attributed this to a better pre-season.

"We have had more time together as a team and we have trained well. Also, we did not lose many players from last season and that has led to consistency. The players understand each other well and also the cohesion is there," the tactician added.

Tusker start off the season with two fixtures in four days, facing Vihiga Bullets on January 4 before travelling to Mombasa to take on Bandari FC on January 8.

Matano expects tougher competition over the new year but believes his side will be able to sustain the pressure.