Uganda: "It's Going to Rain Until the End of the Year, " Meteorological Authority Warns Ugandans

The Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) has said Ugandans should expect heavy rain through the festive season to the end of year.

This is based on its latest weather outlook released on Saturday, December 24.

"Most parts of the country are expected to be cloudy with isolated rains tomorrow December 25; then a reduction on the December 27 and a pick up from 28th till the end of 2022," the authority said in a statement seen by this website.

According to UNMA, the rains are expected in the eastern parts of the country including the Elgon region, Lake Victoria, mid-western and southwestern regions.

It attributed the current wet weather condition to the moist North Easterly trade winds from Northwestern Indian Ocean.

From the above, the authority released the different weather conditions for different cities on Christmas Day which indicated that Kampala and Jinja will experience cloudy with rainy weather throughout the day.

Entebbe and Mbarara city will follow suit with the same conditions although for them they will have some sunny intervals with rain over a few places.

The few districts which are expected to experience mostly sunny intervals during this period are Arua, Kasese and Fort Portal where it will rain in a few places.

This announcement by the meteorological authority follows an earlier forecast which indicated that the rain season will go until next year causing floods in some parts of the country.

At some point, it also rained for 10 days nonstop around the Lake Victoria basin which covers Kampala metropolitan and greater Masaka.

Farmers have been advised to utilise this season to plant crops as well as harvest the rain waters for use in irrigation during the dry season.