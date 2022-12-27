Tanzania: Unresponsive Nurses Under Probe

THE President's Office - Regional Administration Local Government and the Health Ministry are investigating allegations that two nurses at Babati District Hospital ignored a pregnant woman, Ms Sophia Bakari (36) who arrived at the health facility to deliver.

It was alleged that Ms Bakari had to receive help to deliver at the maternity ward from her sister as nurses insisted that she had to wait until they had finished eating their meal.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by PORALG, the two ministries are conducting a probe to determine if there is a violation of Public Service and Professional Ethics and if it is found that it is true, strict disciplinary measures will be taken in accordance with the laws and rules.

"PORALG office has seen it through the media that Ms Bakari gave birth in the maternity ward of Babati District Hospital with the help of her sister after two nurses on duty refused to take care of her until they were done with their meal," reads the statement.

A reminder was also sent by PORALG to professionals working in service delivery centres across the country to adhere to the Professional Guidelines and Procedures set by the government.

On December 17, this year, around 23:00, Ms Bakari, a resident of Babati Town Council in Manyara Region, arrived at the hospital, overwhelmed with labour pain.

She found two nurses, who instead of attending her, they told the pregnant mother they were eating, ordering her to choose a bed on her own in the maternity ward.

According to the woman, the nurses on duty that day failed to provide her with the services she expected.

She asked Makongoro Nyerere, Manyara Regional Commissioner, to monitor the incident and hold the nurses to account.

Health Minister, Ummy Mwalimu, revealed that she received the information with sadness on Friday after it began circulating in the social media.

"The Tanzania Nursing and Midwifery Council (TNMC) is already investigating this issue. In the event that these allegations are confirmed, we will issue severe punishment to these nurses, including suspending or cancelling their registrations," she noted.

Ms Mwalimu also used the opportunity to call upon all health professionals in the country to fulfill their responsibilities based on professionalism, morals, and ethics.

In October this year, TNMC revoked the licences of two assistant nurses of Mkomaindo District Hospital, Masasi in Mtwara Region, after being found guilty of negligence that caused the death of a pregnant woman and her child.

The nurses, Elizabeth Njenga and Pascal Mnyalu were accused in the council along with three other nurses and two doctors, all from the hospital, for being involved in the incident that caused the death of Aisha Romanus.