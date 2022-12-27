South Africa: Police Investigates an Alleged Assault At a Resort

press release

Police are investigating an alleged assault of two teenage boys who have been assaulted by a group of males while at a resort in Bloemfontein on Christmas Day.

On 25 December 2022 at about 15:03, Glen SAPS members were called to a fighting incident taking place at a holiday resort in Bloemfontein. On arrival members found the groups already dispersed and were approached by a parent to one of the victims who alleged that his two teenage boys aged 18 and 13 were assaulted by a group of white males over the usage of a swimming pool.

Glen police are investigating a case of assault common and the docket will be taken to court for decision. The suspects who are all white males as seen on the video circulating were warned to appear in court on a date to be set by the Bloemfontein Magistrates' Court.

Free State Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Motswenyane said the incident will receive proper attention from the investigating team assigned. "We further condemn the behaviour as reflected on the video." Said the Provincial Commissioner.