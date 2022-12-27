Rwanda: Amavubi to Hold Training Camp in January

National football team, Amavubi, is set to hold a two-week training camp in January, 2023 with only local players, according to local football governing body (Ferwafa) spokesperson Jules Karangwa.

The training camp is part of Rwanda's preparations for their upcoming 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Benin that will take place in March next year.

"There's a possibility to have camp in January as the Amavubi technical staff are looking for a way to organize the camp with only local players but we have not set the dates," Karangwa told Times Sport.

The upcoming training camps will emphasize on building endurance and technical aspects of players before the qualifiers return to action in March.

"It will be a good opportunity to put the players in a different environment whilst continuing to work on our tactical approach without the immediate pressure of a competitive game. It is just a matter of confirming dates but we will communicate after finalizing everything," explained Karangwa.

Times Sport understands that Rwanda FA is also looking into the possibility of helping the national team to play at least one friendly game before the training camp concludes.

Rwanda will visit Benin on March 21, 2023 before hosting the return leg five days later. Ferrer's men will then host Mozambique on June 16 before finishing qualifiers against Senegal on September 8.

Rwanda have 12 points to play for in the next four fixtures in an attempt to qualify for AFCON for the first time in 20 years.

For more than two decades, no team grabbed 12 points in the qualifiers and failed to make it to the finals of the continent's most prestigious football tournament.

Senegal are top Group L with six points, two ahead of second-placed Mozambique while Rwanda are third with one point. Benin are bottom of the table without a single point.