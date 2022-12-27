Algeria: Council of Ministers - Instructions to Raise Level of Gas Production

26 December 2022
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune chaired on Sunday a meeting of the Council of Ministers during which he gave instructions to raise the level of gas production, in order to preserve the national consumption average, on the one hand, and to strengthen export, on the other hand, in execution of Algeria's commitments to its foreign partners, according to to the Council.

President Tebboune " urged the Minister of Energy and Mines to work to raise the level of gas production, to preserve the national average consumption, on the one hand, and strengthen export, on the other hand, in execution of Algeria's commitments to its foreign partners."

Regarding the roadmap for the development of hydrogen in Algeria, the Head of State welcomed the strategy aimed at creating new sources of energy in Algeria, especially as the world is moving towards clean energy, stressing, according to the same source.

In this regard, President Tebboune " instructed the departments concerned by this strategy to resort to desalination plants of sea water to develop hydrogen," concluded the source.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.