Algeria: Council of Ministers - Instructions to Raise Level of Gas Production

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune chaired on Sunday a meeting of the Council of Ministers during which he gave instructions to raise the level of gas production, in order to preserve the national consumption average, on the one hand, and to strengthen export, on the other hand, in execution of Algeria's commitments to its foreign partners, according to to the Council.

Regarding the roadmap for the development of hydrogen in Algeria, the Head of State welcomed the strategy aimed at creating new sources of energy in Algeria, especially as the world is moving towards clean energy, stressing, according to the same source.

In this regard, President Tebboune " instructed the departments concerned by this strategy to resort to desalination plants of sea water to develop hydrogen," concluded the source.