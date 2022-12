Tunis/Tunisia — The curtains came down Sunday on Douz International Sahara Festival. The agenda of the four-day event included lectures and exhibitions showcasing Nomadic traditions.

"The festival attracted tourists from Arab and Western countries," Director of the 54th edition Abdelmajid Boukhris told TAP.

The present edition combined tradition and modernity. Sloughi dog races, ram and camel fighting, folk games, trade shows as well as sports and scientific events were held.