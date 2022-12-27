South Africa: The Year's Mind of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

press release

The Church today remembers Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu, who died on December 26 2021.

This morning I prayed specifically for the repose of the soul of the Arch as we observe his year's mind. I recalled his humour, his deep spirituality and how seriously he took God when he reflected on the plight of the poorest of the poor.

Following his advice, I have over the years taken a retreat from Christmas to Epiphany. Please pray for Mrs Leah Tutu and their family this week as they observe his year's mind together.

Blessings,

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba