South Africa: The Year's Mind of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

26 December 2022
Anglican Church of Southern Africa (Johannesburg)
press release

The Church today remembers Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu, who died on December 26 2021.

This morning I prayed specifically for the repose of the soul of the Arch as we observe his year's mind. I recalled his humour, his deep spirituality and how seriously he took God when he reflected on the plight of the poorest of the poor.

Following his advice, I have over the years taken a retreat from Christmas to Epiphany. Please pray for Mrs Leah Tutu and their family this week as they observe his year's mind together.

Blessings,

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba

