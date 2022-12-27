Namibia: Two Arrested Over Alleged Gang Rape

Two men aged 22 have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 56-year-old woman in the Ohangwena region's Ondobe constituency.

It is alleged that the two suspects - a Namibian citizen and an Angolan national - raped the woman around 23h00 on Saturday while she was walking home from a village cuca shop.

The suspects were arrested after items belonging to them were found at the scene.

They are expected to appear in the Ohangwena Magistrate's Court on 27 December.

A police investigation of the incident is continuing.