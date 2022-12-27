Rwanda: Arsenal FC Female Players Visit Rwanda

25 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Four female footballers of Arsenal FC Women's team have visited Rwanda recently and taken part in a number of touristic activities.

According to an official statement from the club, the players include Scottish star defender Jen Beattie, Australian forward Caitlin Foord, Irish winger Katie McCabe, and English midfielder Jordan Nobbs.

The quartet is the first women team players of Arsenal FC to visit Rwanda as part of the ongoing partnership between the club and the country.

During their visit, they embarked on an unforgettable Gorilla trek in Volcanoes National Park, played archery at the One & Only Gorilla's Nest, in addition to taking part in a women's coaching clinic.

Previously, a number of stars from Arsenal FC have visited Rwanda. These include David Luiz, a former center-back for the club, Eduardo César Daud Gaspar (Edu), the sporting director of the club, among others.

