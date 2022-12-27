Uganda: Museveni Calls for Renewed Fight Against HIV/Aids

Kampala — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has rallied citizens to step up the fight against HIV/AIDS to cut down the number of deaths associated with the virus.

The number of deaths is still worrying, although it has fallen from 25,000 people in 2015 to 17,000 people this year, Museveni said in a national address on Tuesday.

Uganda has made strides in bringing down new infections, from 70,000 people a year previously to 54,000 people in 2021, the president said.

"We have made gains, but the number is still high," he said.