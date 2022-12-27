Uganda: Museveni Calls for Renewed Fight Against HIV/Aids

25 December 2022
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has rallied citizens to step up the fight against HIV/AIDS to cut down the number of deaths associated with the virus.

The number of deaths is still worrying, although it has fallen from 25,000 people in 2015 to 17,000 people this year, Museveni said in a national address on Tuesday.

Uganda has made strides in bringing down new infections, from 70,000 people a year previously to 54,000 people in 2021, the president said.

"We have made gains, but the number is still high," he said.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.