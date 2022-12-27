Rwanda: 57 Babies Born on Christmas in Kigali

25 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

At least 57 babies were born on Christmas 2022 in four major hospitals in Kigali and some of them instantly got the truest of Christmas names.

Jean Claude Simba Manzi could not hide his pleasure after his wife gave birth to twin sons on Christmas. The twins, named Emmanuel and Eriel, are among 25 babies born at Kacyiru Hospital on Sunday, December 25.

"We have just received the blessing of two sons," said a smiling Manzi. "It is the first time anyone has given birth to twins in my entire family. On a day like this, all I have is praises for God."

There is no better feeling on Christmas for Happiness Dusenge, who gave birth to her first son at exactly 00:00 on Sunday.

Dusenge's son, Anthony Keita Mugema, was one of the babies who were born on Christmas at Kacyiru Hospital.

"Firstly, I am very excited to have given birth to a healthy baby and he is beautiful," Dusenge told The New Times on Sunday afternoon.

"Secondly, giving birth on Christmas, the day Jesus was born, is a great pleasure, indeed. I have joined Rwandans and the world in celebrating Christmas."

At Muhima Hospital 12 babies were born Christmas 2022. At Nyarugende Hospital eight babies were born, while at Kibagabaga Hospital the number is 12.

For Immaculee Kwitonda, who gave birth at Kibagabaga Hospital, said: "It's a pleasure in our family. My son arrived safely and on a festive day. He is called Calleb Niyonizeye. He comes into a loving family."

"Christmas is a day for happiness and giving birth on such a day is the thing any mother would wish for," said Rachel Yamugirije, who named her new-born son Irikumwenatwe (the exact meaning of Emmanuel).

Sylvie Niyigena, who also gave birth at Kibagabaga, praised God for new-born son.

"He is a gift from God. Christmas is a day for kids and we are happy to have received another kid in our family," Niyigena said.

