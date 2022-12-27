Rwanda: No Major Losses After Fire Outbreak at Traffic Headquarters - RNP

A fire that broke out at the headquarters of the Traffic and Road Safety department of the Rwanda National Police (RNP) on Sunday did not cause any major losses, the RNP has said.

The outbreak happened during the afternoon hours.

Videos of the Muhima-based facility surrounded by smoke were posted by various people on social media platforms, as they expressed concern about the incident.

In a brief statement posted via RNP's Twitter handle, the institution said the fire had caught two rooms "but was immediately contained before it could spread and without any casualties."

It is suspected that an electrical short-circuit was the cause of the fire.