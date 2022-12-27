Rwanda: No Major Losses After Fire Outbreak at Traffic Headquarters - RNP

25 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

A fire that broke out at the headquarters of the Traffic and Road Safety department of the Rwanda National Police (RNP) on Sunday did not cause any major losses, the RNP has said.

The outbreak happened during the afternoon hours.

Videos of the Muhima-based facility surrounded by smoke were posted by various people on social media platforms, as they expressed concern about the incident.

In a brief statement posted via RNP's Twitter handle, the institution said the fire had caught two rooms "but was immediately contained before it could spread and without any casualties."

It is suspected that an electrical short-circuit was the cause of the fire.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.