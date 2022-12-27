Tanzania: Expert Decries Child Abuse

Moshi — An expert in sexual reproductive health has decried the level of child abuse in Tanzania.

Ms Suzana Mkanzabi, who is also the Executive Director of UMATI noted here recently that cases of child abuse were so alarming, calling on authorities to swing to action to avert further cases.

Ms Mkanzabi, who was briefing reporters on the sidelines of UMATI General Meeting here midweek, said such a reality was derailing the country from realizing the Sustainable Development Goal(SDG) of ending all forms of violence against children by 2030.

"Child abuse is still rife and it could possibly compromise the SDGs goal," she said.

According to Ms Mkanzabi, some partner states within the East African Community (EAC) were registering strides in realizing the goal.

A 2021 report by HakiElimu, a leading NGO in education in Tanzania, indicated that 87.9 per cent of schoolchildren have experienced one or more forms of physical violence in their life.

Caning was identified as the leading form of physical violence experienced by schoolchildren.

More than 90 per cent of all schoolchildren stated that they have experienced canning.

For his part, UMATI National Chairperson Swedi Twaibu Swedi said the annual gathering would, among other things receive key board updates and also inform members on the initiation of new projects in Morogoro, Pemba and Dodoma.

UMATI is an autonomous, not for profit, non-political national NGO providing Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) information, education and services in Tanzania.

It was established in 1959 and is a full Member Association of the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF); recently accredited by IPPF in September, 2019.