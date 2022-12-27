Tanzania: Serengeti Breweries Limited, Police Force Alert Road Users on Responsible Driving

Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) has partnered with the Tanzania Police to educate and alert road users on responsible drinking and driving to enhance road safety during this festive season.

The training session held in Kijitonyama grounds in Dar es Salaam brought together more than 100 motorcycles and Bajaj (tricycles) drivers, the Chief of Traffic, and SBL staff.

Statistics show that road accidents are among the major cause of death in the country contributed largely by road safety negligence, speeding and drunk driving. The situation gets worse during the festive season hence the need to sensitise road users.

During the session, SBL staff and the police sensitised the drivers on the importance of adhering to road safety measures and avoiding drunk driving.

The drivers and riders were also educated on moderation drinking and encouraged to be road safety ambassadors to their peers and other road users.

SBL's Marketing and Innovation Director Anitha Msangi Rwehumbiza said, "Through this partnership with the Tanzania police we expect that the drivers and riders we have trained will be our road safety ambassadors, especially in this festive period where we are encouraging them and the public not to drink and drive.

Our drivers and riders have a responsibility to ensure people reach their destinations safely which is why it is important they get the right level of education and awareness on road safety and drunk- driving,"

SBL played various audiovisuals to showcase the dangers involved with drunk driving and conducted a question-and-answer session to gauge the level of understanding of the drivers and riders.

She said SBL used the opportunity to extend the awareness to the public through the media to inform the public to enjoy their products in moderation, drink water in between, and use a designated driver or take a taxi as opposed to drinking and driving.

"The public is also encouraged to visit the SBL Drink IQ platform which is accessible via all devices. Drink IQ is an e-learning tool available in Swahili and English.

The tool offers information about the content of SBL drinks; how alcohol is made and the different ways the human body may respond to it; how to keep track of alcohol intake, 'truth' about 'common myths' concerning alcohol consumption,' she said.

The Force Attorney and Head of Traffic Education Desk Headquarters, Commander Mr Deus Sokoni commended SBL on their initiative to educate boda boda and Bajaj drivers on road safety, especially during this critical time of festivities.

"I congratulate SBL on this approach because it has been engaging. With this informative session I believe we will avert unnecessary on-road accidents and incidents, especially during this festive season," he said.