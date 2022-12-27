Tunisia: Seniors to Receive Shortly Text Message Invites to Get Additional Covid-19 Booster

Tunis/Tunisia — Seniors will receive shortly text message invites to get an additional COVID-19 booster, said local Health Director Tarek Ben Nasser.

The move comes as Tunisia recently took delivery of bivalent vaccines. All citizebs are urged to vaccinate, he added.

Tunisia recently took delivery of 152,640 doses of bivalent vaccines which include a component of the original virus strain to provide broad protection and a component of the omicron variant to provide better protection against COVID-19.

The vaccines are a Dutch donation under COVAX, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said.