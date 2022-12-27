Tunisia: Seniors to Receive Shortly Text Message Invites to Get Additional Covid-19 Booster

26 December 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Seniors will receive shortly text message invites to get an additional COVID-19 booster, said local Health Director Tarek Ben Nasser.

The move comes as Tunisia recently took delivery of bivalent vaccines. All citizebs are urged to vaccinate, he added.

Tunisia recently took delivery of 152,640 doses of bivalent vaccines which include a component of the original virus strain to provide broad protection and a component of the omicron variant to provide better protection against COVID-19.

The vaccines are a Dutch donation under COVAX, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.