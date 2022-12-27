Western Sahara: Permanent Office Finalizes Preparations for Holding Next Session of National Secretariat

Shaheed Al Hafed — The Permanent Office of the National Secretariat held today, Sunday, a meeting chaired by the President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Polisario Front, Mr. Brahim Ghali, devoted to the latest preparations for the next session of the National Secretariat of the Polisario Front, scheduled to take place on Thursday.

The Office listened to a presentation by the head of the National Preparatory Committee for the 16th Congress of the Polisario Front, Mr. Hama Salama, in which he touched on the various stages of the committee's work: the establishment and formation of its subcommittees, the preparatory conferences and in-depth discussion at various levels, and the preparation of documents submitted to the National Conference and then to the Congress.

The Office also viewed the document of proposed amendments to the Constitution, which according to the latter is referred to the National Secretariat for discussion and enrichment, pending submission to the Congress.

The Wilaya of Dakhla will host the work of the 16th Congress of the Polisario Front from 13 - 17 January 2023, under the theme "Escalating fight to expel the occupation and complete sovereignty," it should be recalled.

062/T